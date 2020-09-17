Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Florida restaurant has three previous convictions

A 24-year-old man who allegedly attempted to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Johannesburg, was arrested in connection with another matter on Thursday, ahead of his court appearance.

Naseem Slamang appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault.

During the proceedings, it emerged that Slamang had a criminal record.

“On the previous occasion [when he appeared in court], the matter was postponed for profiling of the accused person, so what that exercise then revealed is that the accused has three previous convictions and a pending matter before this same court. A warrant was issued in October 2018, in that matter. It was effected this morning,” said spokesperson for the NPA Phindi Mjonondwane.