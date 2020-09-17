Renaming of four SA airports being considered: what you need to know

The government is considering renaming four of SA's key airports.

This is according to transport minister Fikile Mbalula, who replied to a parliamentary question posed by EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu this week.

Here is what you need to know.

Airport name changes

Mbalula said the government was considering the renaming of Cape Town International Airport, East London Airport, Port Elizabeth International Airport, and Kimberley Airport.

Mbalula said this was in line with the South African Geographical Names Council Act of 1998 and is part of the Transformation of Heritage Landscape Government Programme.

“According to the act, the arts and culture minister is responsible for the approval of geographical names after receiving recommendations from the SA Geographical Names Council (SAGNC).

“The SAGNC is only responsible for geographical features of national concern including, but not limited to, towns, cities, suburbs and any form of human settlement, post offices, stations, highways, airports and government dams. SAGNC is also responsible for natural landforms like mountains, hills, rivers, streams, bays, headlands and islands,” said Mbalula.

Transparent process

It is not clear when the changes are set to be made but Mbalula said the Airports Company SA (ACSA) had appointed an independent public participation consultant to facilitate a transparent public participation process.

“A report outlining the methodology undertaken in ensuring a transparent public participation process, as well as the outcome of proposals, has been submitted to the department of transport and is being considered by the department.

“The report entails among others, the issuance of an advert in the print media and radio broadcasts to solicit name proposals, the public hearing event, how comments were collected and the results of the public input.”