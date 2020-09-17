Planned water shutdown for parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

The rerouting of a 450mm watermain pipeline will see the planned shutdown of water to certain parts of Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

According to a statement by Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the shutdown will affect Ibhayi, Govan Mbeki, Veeplaas, Soweto on Sea, New Brighton, Kwazakhele, Zwide and Missionvale from 7am.

Water tankers will be positioned at:

New Brighton Spar

Shoprite in Daku Road

Ke Nako Mall

Dora Nginza Hospital

Other tankers will be roaming the affected areas, according to the statement.

“Kindly note that the tankers may not always be at these locations as they leave to refill.

“However, they will return to the above locations,” the statement read.

Further communication on when the water would be restored will be provided as it becomes available, municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said.