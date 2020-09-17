Organisations across the board come together in silent protest to highlight urgent need to rescue crumbling Bay municipality

PREMIUM

Service delivery has all but come to a halt in Nelson Mandela Bay, spurring civil society, churches, unions and business owners to join hands in front of the City Hall to “stop the rot”.



Expired contracts, supply chain backlogs, deviations, unpaid service providers and portfolio meetings indefinitely postponed — that is the state of the municipality...

