Oldest 2010 World Cup volunteer Amrit Daya dies at 90

Amrit Daya, the oldest 2010 Fifa World Cup volunteer, has died, leaving a legacy of decades of charitable work.



Daya, 90, who was honoured by Fifa in June for being the oldest volunteer at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, died at his Malabar, Port Elizabeth, home on September 9 after a brief illness, according to his son, Ashwin, 60...

