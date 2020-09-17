Kwazakhele takes the gap
As the threat of climate change grows and the government wrestles with load-shedding, a Nelson Mandela Bay project is shining a light on the power of community, partnerships and sustainability.
Harnessing solar power, food gardening, water harvesting and recycling, the Transition Township SalTuba Gap Tap Pilot Project in Kwazakhele is showing how ordinary people can help SA while helping themselves...
