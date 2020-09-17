Kouga radio station, municipality cross swords over eviction order

PREMIUM

A Humansdorp community radio station says it was unceremoniously booted out of the municipal building from which it operates after local authorities took flak over a safety summit that some said was just a platform for the DA to promote itself.



The municipality on the other hand rubbished the claims, saying the radio station’s contract was up...

