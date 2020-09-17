Andile Lungisa must spend weekend in jail

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is expected to hand himself over to authorities on Thursday morning to start serving the remainder of his two-year prison sentence for assault.

He has until noon to do so before a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

An application for his bail to be extended pending the outcome of his bid for leave to appeal his sentence to the Constitutional Court will meanwhile be argued in the high court in Makhanda on Monday afternoon.

This means Lungisa will spend the weekend behind bars.

Senior state advocate Nickie Turner said she was opposed to his further release on bail.

Just last week the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) confirmed his two-year sentence for the assault on DA Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.