Andile Lungisa must spend weekend in jail
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa is expected to hand himself over to authorities on Thursday morning to start serving the remainder of his two-year prison sentence for assault.
He has until noon to do so before a warrant for his arrest will be issued.
An application for his bail to be extended pending the outcome of his bid for leave to appeal his sentence to the Constitutional Court will meanwhile be argued in the high court in Makhanda on Monday afternoon.
This means Lungisa will spend the weekend behind bars.
Senior state advocate Nickie Turner said she was opposed to his further release on bail.
Just last week the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) confirmed his two-year sentence for the assault on DA Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.
Lungisa was found to have smashed a glass water jug over Kayser's head during the brawl, causing him to sustain life-threatening injuries.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the formal bail application was expected to be heard at 2pm on Monday.
Lungisa served just 16 days behind bars following his conviction in the city's magistrate's court for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
He was later released on bail of R10,000 pending the outcome of his appeal to the SCA.
In his latest papers to the ConCourt, Lungisa described the sentence imposed on him as inhumane.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
