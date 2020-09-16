Wits University resumes vaccinating in Oxford Covid-19 trial after scare

Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial also under way in the UK, Brazil and the US.

The trial was recently paused after a British participant fell ill with a suspected adverse reaction. The participant was expected to recover, according to Stat News, which first reported the suspension.

On Wednesday, Wits University said the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and local ethics committees this week approved resuming vaccinations in SA.

The university quoted a spokesperson for the University of Oxford as saying on Saturday that the trials could also resume in Britain. This after the UK’s independent review process had concluded.

Prof Shabir Madhi, executive director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (VIDA), who leads the Ox1nCov19 trial in SA, confirmed on Wednesday that vaccination resumed in SA on Tuesday after local regulatory and ethics committees had given the go-ahead.