News

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

By Herald Reporter - 16 September 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted response to Covid-19 at 7pm on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19:00 today, Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in response to ...
Mandela Village residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 ...

Most Read

X