WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19:00 today, Wednesday, 16 September 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
