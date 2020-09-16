Tavern murder accused denies having firearm when he was arrested

A Walmer man accused of a double murder has denied he had a firearm in his possession at the time he was arrested — shortly after patrons were fired upon in a tavern.

Testifying in the Port Elizabeth High Court, Melumzi Morrison also denied that investigating officer Luzuko Fumba had arrested him.

Morrison, 36, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts, including two charges of murder, two of attempted murder, housebreaking with the intent to steal and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that on November 15 2018 Morrison broke into the Lloyd Street, Walmer, business premises of Denise Roets and stole a .38 Special revolver and other items.

Two days later, Morrison allegedly shot dead Ayanda Jamda, 24, at Kwa-Noluthando’s tavern.

Fumba told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday that on the day of the shooting he and a colleague had responded to a complaint of an active shooting in progress.

Fumba said when he and his colleague arrived at the tavern they had seen two people with gunshot wounds inside the venue and had been given a clothing description of the alleged shooter who was still inside the tavern.

“We saw the suspect walking about 20m away from us,” he said.

“We then followed him.

“As I grabbed him [my colleague] noticed something at his side.

“It looked like a firearm.

“I then put him down [to the ground] and apprehended him.”

Fumba said he had then removed the firearm from Morrison and found a firearm cartridge in his back pocket.

Fumba said after Morrison was read his rights and detained he had heard of another person who had been shot outside the tavern.

Morrison, however, claimed it had not been Fumba and his colleague who arrested him but officers identified only as Titus and Khutsa.

He also said he had not had a firearm on him.

According to Morrison he was assaulted by the officer named Titus at the scene and then again at Walmer police station.

Fumba said it could not be possible for Titus to have arrested Morrison as he had not been on duty at the time.

The trial continues.

