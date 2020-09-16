Sexual assault complaint laid against Port Elizabeth specialist

PREMIUM

A sexual assault complaint has been laid with the police against a top Port Elizabeth specialist by one of his patients.



This comes after Dr Gregory Hough, an endocrinologist based at Netcare Greenacres Hospital, was suspended by the Health Professions’ Council of SA (HPCSA) after allegations that he had touched three female patients in an inappropriate manner...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.