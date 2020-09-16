JUST IN | SA to move to alert level one from midnight on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening said SA had weathered Covid-19's “fierce and destructive storm”, announcing a move to alert level one.

"With the further progress we have made as infections have come down, we are now ready for a new phase in our response to the pandemic," said Ramaphosa.

"It is time to move what will become our new normal... it is now time to remove as many of the remaining restrictions on economic and social acitivy as is reasonably safe to do."

After seeking advice from various stakeholders, "cabinet decided this morning that the country should now move to level one."

This takes effect at midnight on Sunday, September 20.

“Even as restrictions have eased… there has been a gradual but steady decline in new infections, hospitalisations and deaths... We have succeeded in overcoming the worst phase of this pandemic,” the president said in his address to the nation.