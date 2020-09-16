Parents protest about state of vandalised Kwazakhele school

Inkqubela Primary School parents protested outside the Kwazakhele school on Tuesday, saying the department of education had told them there was no money to provide fencing, despite the school being on a fencing list for years.



They were also not happy that the department had not responded to concerns that resulted in them closing down the school in August. ..

