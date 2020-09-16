Parents protest about state of vandalised Kwazakhele school
Inkqubela Primary School parents protested outside the Kwazakhele school on Tuesday, saying the department of education had told them there was no money to provide fencing, despite the school being on a fencing list for years.
They were also not happy that the department had not responded to concerns that resulted in them closing down the school in August. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.