NPA report flags ‘suspiciously withdrawn’ cases

The young man, who cannot be named because his mother could not be contacted on Tuesday, is accused of knocking down a pedestrian in King William’s Town before being arrested near Peddie in 2019.

His case was postponed for further investigation but the docket never went back to court — which Bono questions in his report.

Bono also investigated allegations of racism, nepotism, favouritism and discrimination in NPA offices in East London, Port Elizabeth and Komani. He found the allegations were unsubstantiated.

On Monday, Bono met with NPA top brass prosecutors at an East London hotel to present the findings.

Bono cleared the former acting director of public prosecutions after she had been accused of interfering in her son’s case.