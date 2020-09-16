No plan for Eastern Cape pupils with comorbidities to write exams

At Vukuhambe Special School in Mdantsane, there was no plan in place for pupils with comorbidities to complete their exams or undergo other assessments, according to the school governing body.

The school governing body chair, Amanda Someketa, said attendance at the school was on a gradual rise.

“We suspect that parents are keeping their children away because of their underlying health conditions.”

“Teachers have continued to send work home to those pupils, but there is no plan yet on how they will complete their assessments from home,” Someketa said.

“It's a big problem, and we are yet to figure it out. As parents we will be meeting with the school this week to discuss those issues.”

A teacher at a primary school in East London, who spoke to the Dispatch on condition of anonymity as teachers aren't allowed to speak to the media, said there were pupils with underlying health conditions in their classes.