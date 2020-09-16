Life sentence for rape of girl, 5

A 31-year-old man who was convicted last week on a charge of raping a five-year-old girl, was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday by the Bhisho High Court.

Judge Bantubonke Tokota found Tashume Gerkebo Happy Bambore guilty of rape after the state proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

It was found that on March 11 2019, the five-year-old girl from Phakamisa in King William’s Town was sent to a nearby shop by her mother to buy food items.

Bambore, who worked at the shop, took the girl to a bedroom on the same premises, undressed her and raped her.

After the rape, a customer entering the shop and saw Bambore appearing from the bedroom while pulling up his pants, followed by the five-year-old.

The customer immediately called a local resident who then arrived at the shop and took the child to her mother.

National prosecuting authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the child then told her mother what had happened, leading to Bambore’s arrest the same day by members of the Zwelitsha police station.

Deputy director of public prosecutions, advocate Chanzelle de Kock, welcomed the sentence.

“I am pleased with the sentence as this will confirm the strong message from the courts that violence against women, and especially our children, will not be tolerated,” De Kock said.

HeraldLIVE