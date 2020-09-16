IN FULL | Ramaphosa on the move to lockdown level 1

We have now taken a decision to keep increasing coronavirus testing.

Due to the decline in new infections and the reduced pressure on our health facilities, we now have sufficient testing capacity to expand the criteria for testing.

Among the categories of people we will now be able to test are all those who are admitted to hospital, outpatients with Covid symptoms, and individuals who have been in close contact with confirmed cases whether or not they themselves have symptoms.

Alongside increased testing, we are improving contact tracing through the deployment of the Covid Alert South Africa mobile phone app and the Covid Connect WhatsApp platform.

Effective testing and contact tracing systems will allow us to quickly identify and contain outbreaks before they spread further.

I want to make a call this evening to everyone who has a smartphone in South Africa to download the Covid Alert mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The app has been zero-rated by mobile networks, so you can download it without any data costs.

Using Bluetooth technology, the app will alert any user if they have been in close contact with any other user who has tested positive for coronavirus in the past 14 days.

The app is completely anonymous, it does not gather any personal information, nor does it track anybody's location.

The department of health has also developed WhatsApp and SMS systems for people without smartphones to provide them with test results and alert them to any possible exposure to the virus.

Contact tracing is an important preventative measure to protect yourself and your close family and friends.

We will be undertaking a nationwide survey to assess the actual levels of infection within society. This survey – known as a seroprevalence survey – uses antibody tests to see if a person has been exposed to the coronavirus.

A nationwide study would allow scientists to estimate the extent of asymptomatic infections and immunity within the population as well as better understand the transmission patterns of the virus.

We continue to maintain our health care capacity to ensure that we are able to manage any possible outbreaks of infections effectively, and to ensure that everyone receives the care they need.

The department of health is working closely with trade unions and other stakeholders to ensure that all health care and other frontline workers have the necessary personal protective equipment and safe working conditions.

I wish to thank the nation’s front-line workers for raising the issue of safety so sharply and so consistently.

I wish to thank them for their dedication to caring for our people and for the enormous sacrifices they have made.

While we are working to prevent further transmission of the virus, we are also preparing for the time when a vaccine becomes available.

To ensure that South Africa is able to access an effective vaccine as quickly as possible and in sufficient quantities to protect the population, the country is participating in a global initiative supported by the World Health Organisation to pool resources for the development and distribution of a vaccine.

Through this initiative, South Africa joins other countries in supporting several vaccine development programmes and seeking equitable access to successful vaccines at a lower cost.

Through our position as chair of the African Union, we have been advocating for equitable access across the globe so that no country should be left behind.

We are also investing in our own capacity to produce and distribute a vaccine locally, so that South Africa can play a key role in the effort to expand access to vaccines.

Our country is already participating in three vaccine trials, demonstrating the capability of our scientific community.