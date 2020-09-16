News

Historic Central church vandalised

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 16 September 2020

Water pipes ripped out, gates bent open, iron gutters stolen and syringe needles strewn about the property.

This was the sight that greeted St Cuthbert’s Church caretaker Willie Gere and cleaning staff when they arrived on Tuesday morning for the church’s weekly cleanup...

