Grieving family returns ashes after morgue mix-up in Cape Town

An elderly couple has had to return the ashes they thought belonged to their deceased son after a mortuary mix-up in Cape Town.

The body of their son, a 27-year-old murder victim, was switched with the body of a man who fell off Table Mountain.

Leandria De Freitas tried for almost a month to identify the body of her foster brother Morné Coetzer - only to be told that he had been cremated. His ashes were then signed out by a person with the surname Coetzee.

De Freitas had been postponing telling her mother, who was ill in hospital , of Coetzer’s death until she had secured his death certificate and ashes.

“We’ve spoken with her doctors, who told us to only tell her once we’ve gotten this whole situation sorted out. But I told them we don’t have his ashes back, we don’t have the death certificate - so if we tell her this over and above the fact that he’s been murdered, it could affect her mentally,” she said.

“I at least want to have all of this sorted out to be able to tell her we’ve got his ashes back, we’ve got his death certificate and we know it’s him ... or we’re hoping we get the right ashes back now.”

Her brother was stabbed to death in Wetton, Cape Town, on July 28. On August 24 she and the police investigating officer met mortuary staff, who explained that the man they accidentally swopped Coetzer with had fallen off Table Mountain.