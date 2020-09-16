Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being mauled by a pit bull, paramedics said on Tuesday.
The incident happened at a residence in Glenwood, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon, said emergency services provider Netcare 911.
“Reports from the scene indicate that a three-year-old male had sustained serious injuries after being mauled by a pit bull. The patient was stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” said paramedics.
The exact circumstances around the incident remain unclear.
TimesLIVE
