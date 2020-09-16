News

Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack

Naledi Shange Reporter 16 September 2020
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull. File photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being attacked by a pit bull. File photo.
Image: artman1/123rf.com

A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in a critical condition after being mauled by a pit bull, paramedics said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a residence in Glenwood, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon, said emergency services provider Netcare 911.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a three-year-old male had sustained serious injuries after being mauled by a pit bull. The patient was stabilised on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” said paramedics.

The exact circumstances around the incident remain unclear.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing

Most Read

X