Devastated residents lose all their possessions as fire sweeps through 23 homes

Her eyes brimming with tears, Tshungu recalled how in 2010 her then 11-year-old daughter had been injured when a fire destroyed their home.

“This is just painful, my heart still bleeds even today,” she said.

“My daughter was badly burnt on the face and arms.

“I really thought they [the government] were going to build us houses.

“It’s 10 years later and we live in fear that any time, any day, fire may break out and destroy our homes.”

Tshungu said the community also did not have taps, so by the time the fire department officials arrived everything had been destroyed.

“We live a nightmare. All we ask from the government is houses.

“I don’t know what must happen for them to build us houses — or maybe they want people dead so they can act,” she said.

Another resident, Thembile Yona, 47, said his heart ached for his children.

“I don’t know where to begin to express the pain I’m feeling.

“I was trying to build a home for my children.

“With no plan, where do I go from here?”

Yona said he had been at work when his wife notified him about the fire.

He said while the cause was not yet known, there was speculation that it had been started by a faulty plug at one of the shacks.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, already we are facing a pandemic that is killing people — and now this.

“I worry about my children.

“My mom died still living in that shack and now I may die leaving no home for my children,” he said.

Margaret Bangile, 56, said the fire had spread so quickly that she had not been able to save anything of value, fleeing in only the clothes she was wearing.