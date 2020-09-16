At least 257 health-care workers have succumbed to Covid-19 in SA: Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening that a total of 15,641 patients had succumbed to the virus.

The cumulative number of infections is now 651,521 while there have been 583,126 recoveries.

The recovery rate stands at 89.5%.

Mkhize shared a provincial breakdown of the number of health-care workers who had contracted the virus and succumbed to it as of September 11.

He said 257 of them died in hospital.