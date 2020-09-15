'Where is Bheki Cele?': SA angry over lack of action in solving GBV deaths

Calls are mounting for police minister Bheki Cele to take action against the scourge of gender-based violence (GVB) and deaths in SA.

On Monday, social media users, using the hashtag #WhereisBhekiCele, accused Cele of silence regarding action to reduce the murder rate in the country.

Some said the minister, during lockdown levels 5, 4, and 3, excelled in making South Africans live in fear for not staying home and smoking illicit cigarettes but failed dismally at making perpetrators “breathe through the wound”.

Police have also been criticised for the death of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies, who was allegedly fatally shot by police.

Three officers have appeared in court for the murder of Julies and the mother of the 16-year-old pleaded with the Protea magistrate’s court on Thursday last week not to grant bail to the suspects.