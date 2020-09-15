Jooma Mize flies East Cape flag in ‘Idols SA’

PREMIUM

Meet Port Elizabeth singer Jooma Mize, 28, the sole face and voice flying the Eastern Cape flag in the top 16 of Idols SA this year.



Mize, who made it to the top 32 last year, said support from family and friends had given him the courage to give the competition another try...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.