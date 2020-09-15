Evidence of tavern shooting witness called into question

PREMIUM

The testimony of a witness to a tavern shooting in which two people were killed has been called into question after he was unable to recall giving a second statement to police a year after the incident.



Testifying on behalf of the state in the trial against Melumzi Morrison, Yandisa Godongwana, 37, said he had seen Morrison holding a firearm in his hand moments after shots were fired in Kwa-Noluthando’s Tavern, Walmer township, on November 17 2018...

