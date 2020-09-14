Store acts to defuse outrage over ‘unfortunate’ panties incident
JA Floral Distributors acted decisively to deal with an “unfortunate incident” that saw four employees allegedly forced to pull down their panties and reveal their menstrual status to their boss.
The popular Port Elizabeth store posted a statement on Saturday to Facebook in which manager Dominique de Freitas said: “As a family business, JA Floral Distributors has always prided themselves on how staff is treated...
