SA Covid-19 cases reach 650,749

Recoveries to date have risen to 579,289 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

Experts have warned, however, that complacency and mass gatherings over the coming festive season could precipitate a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

"My expectation for the next wave would then be February or March," said Prof Shabir Madhi, head of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) vaccines and infectious diseases unit, during a Sunday Times LIVE Dialogues webinar.

Mkhize shared some advice in a tweet on Monday for those planning to visit family after a protracted period of isolation.