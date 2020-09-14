Port Elizabeth doctor accused of sexual misconduct
A specialist at Port Elizabeth’s Netcare Greenacres Hospital has been suspended pending the outcome of a formal inquiry into alleged misconduct.
He has been accused of fondling a patient’s private parts and even attempting to kiss her towards the end of 2019...
