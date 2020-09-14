Most of SA's Covid-19 infections are in Gauteng
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest percentages of Covid-19 cases, followed by the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.
Data released by the health department on Sunday night shows the country has a cumulative total of 649,793 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 1,579 new cases identified.
"Regrettably, we report 20 more deaths related to Covid-19. Four of these are in KwaZulu-Natal, six in Gauteng, four in the Eastern Cape and six in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 to 15,447. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased patients."
Across provinces, the case breakdown of Covid-19 infections is:
- Gauteng 215,140 (33,1% of national total)
- KwaZulu-Natal 116,389 (17,9%)
- Western Cape 108,431 (16,7%)
- Eastern Cape 87,415 (13,5%)
- Free State 41,875 (6,4%)
- North West 27,219 (4,2%)
- Mpumalanga 25,750 (4%)
- Limpopo 14,183 (2,2%)
- Northern Cape 13,391 (2,1%).
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,918,478, with 15,692 new tests conducted since the last report.
Recoveries now stand at 577,906, which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.
TimesLIVE
