Has the municipality attended to complaints?

Complaint: Leaking manhole

Helenvale residents voiced concerns in January over a manhole that had been leaking for more than three months, also fearing a child could fall into it.

Adding to their woes was an illegal dumping site that continued to grow and pollute the area.

A resident, who referred to himself simply as “Deon”, informed Metro Matters of the problem and said children had to play far from their houses as the areas nearby were filled with rubbish.

“I’ve complained so many times with no reply from municipality,” he said.

Update:

Metro Matters visited Kobus Road last week and several children were seen playing in the manhole.

When contacted, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a reference number was needed to trace the cases and their progress.

Mniki was told that numerous residents had reported the matters and had never been given a reference number.

“The residents need to keep the references when reporting such matters so that it can be easy to trace the case, but we will investigate the matter,” he said.