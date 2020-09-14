News

Former ANC Youth League leaders rally around Andile Lungisa

By Nomazima Nkosi - 14 September 2020
Former ANC Youth League leaders have launched a Justice for Andile Lungisa campaign in support of the convicted Nelson Mandela Bay councillor.

On Wednesday, five judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein dismissed Lungisa’s appeal against his sentence for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The appeal court found the effective two-year sentence handed down by the trial court fitted the crime.

Lungisa’s legal team is expected to file papers in the Constitutional Court seeking leave to appeal against the two-year sentence.

The former youth league deputy president was found guilty on April 17, 2018, of having smashed a glass water jug over DA councillor Rano Kayser’s head during a council brawl in October 2016.

Former Gauteng ANC Youth League provincial secretary Ayanda Kasa said the former leaders of the league wanted to show their support by accompanying Lungisa’s legal team when it submits papers to the Constitutional Court.

They would also support Lungisa at the Makhanda High Court when he applies to have his bail extended.

“We cannot sit and fold our arms when one of our own is being persecuted.

“We as former leaders of the ANC Youth League vowed to practically support [Comrade] Andile Lungisa through these turbulences,” Kasa said.

Lungisa served in the youth league from 2008 to 2014.

