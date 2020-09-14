EFF protest at JA Floral again after staff allegedly humiliated
The EFF protested outside JA Floral Distributors on Monday morning to show support for the four female staff who were forced to reveal their menstrual status to a manageress last week.
Just after 9am, almost a dozen members sang and danced in the road outside the Fairview business, which specialises in artificial flowers and party supplies.
EFF members returned to JA Floral Distributors on Monday morning to show support for the four women who were allegedly forced to reveal their menstrual status.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 14, 2020
A large police contingent was on the scene monitoring the situation.
The women — all employees at JA Floral Distributors — say they were asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet.
The manageress has since been fired.
