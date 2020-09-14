News

EFF protest at JA Floral again after staff allegedly humiliated

By Michael Kimberley - 14 September 2020
EFF members protest outside JA Floral Distributors on Monday morning in support of four female staff who were made to show their underwear to a manageress at the retailer to reveal their menstrual status
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The EFF protested outside JA Floral Distributors on Monday morning to show support for the four female staff who were forced to reveal their menstrual status to a manageress last week.

Just after 9am, almost a dozen members sang and danced in the road outside the Fairview business, which specialises in artificial flowers and party supplies.

A large police contingent was on the scene monitoring the situation.

The women — all employees at JA Floral Distributors — say they were asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet.

The manageress has since been fired.

