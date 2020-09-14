Despatch man arrested after girlfriend beaten to death

A man, 49, suspected of beating his girlfriend to death in Despatch, is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said on Sunday the incident had apparently occurred after the suspect became jealous.

“On Saturday at about 5.30pm, the jealous suspect took the woman to a nearby river after seeing her with another man, she said.

“She was [allegedly] assaulted by the suspect with a wooden plank and thereafter further assaulted at his house in Elands Street, Despatch.

“The victim later succumbed to her injuries and the suspect reported it to the police today [Sunday].

“The man will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.”

Swart said the name of the victim, 49, would be given once her next of kin had been informed.

“Ending gender-based violence and ensuring women’s safety remains a priority for the SAPS,” she said.

“Women in abusive relationships are advised to seek help and to report such cases immediately.”

