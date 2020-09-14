Community helps nab Motherwell stokvel robbers

Police arrested two suspected stokvel robbers on Sunday and praised the support from the community.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said members of a stokvel group had been conducting a meeting at a house in Ntsanyana Street, Shukushukuma, Motherwell, at about 9am when the drama began.

“While the group were counting their contributions, two armed suspects opened the garage door.

“One of the suspects produced a firearm while the other took the bag containing the stokvel money.

“One of the stokvel members tried to grab the money bag and she was kicked by the suspect, while a second victim was pistol-whipped, Swart said.

“The suspects then fled in a Toyota Avanza.

“Swart said an alert community member, who had seen what was going on, had phoned the police.

“The community member gave a comprehensive description of the vehicle while continuing to follow the car from a safe distance.

“Police members responded immediately, managed to pull the vehicle off in NU12 and apprehended two men, aged 27 and 28.

“Police seized the vehicle and a large amount of cash.”

The suspects had been detained on a charge of house robbery and were due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court soon, Swart said.

“The SA Police Service once again appeals to stokvel and saving club organisers and investors to make use of electronic banking solutions,” she said.

“This will ensure that their investments are kept safe and incidents like this are avoided,” she said.

HeraldLIVE