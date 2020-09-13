Funeral parlour grouping calls for nationwide total shutdown, but not all agree

The Unification Task Team (UTT) has called for a nationwide total shutdown of all funeral parlours on Monday.

National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa) president Muzi Hlengwa said all funeral parlours are requested to close their premises during the shutdown.

Hlengwa said there would be no removals from hospitals or homes, no burials and no funeral supplies.

Funeral directors are requested to send their vehicles to hospitals and mortuaries in support of the shutdown.

“Going to work as workers might provoke undertakers who are committed to the national funeral shutdown.”

He said that the funeral industry had been “reasonably patient” with the government, but they had nothing to “show apart from empty promises”.

“We need transformation in this industry and we need it now.”