Biker killed in suspected underworld hit was 'warned to leave Cape'

A suspected underworld hit claimed the life of 40-year-old Stephan Venter when he was shot dead outside a restaurant in Gordon’s Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Venter was reportedly a close associate of murdered Satudarah motorcycle gang leader Timothy Lotter, and sources suggested he was at one point the Gordon’s Bay Satudarah chapter leader.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 40-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot dead while sitting on the veranda of a tavern in Gordon's Bay yesterday afternoon around 2.45pm,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

Traut said the suspect fled the scene on a motorbike and was yet to be arrested.

Video footage of the incident showed a lone motorbike rider stop across the road from where Venter was seated. The man then casually walks up behind Venter and shoots him in the head before walking back across the road and getting back on to his bike.