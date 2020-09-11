R18m exit package given to three Eskom executives was no big deal, says Venete Klein

Former Eskom board member Venete Klein has implied that the cash-strapped power utility paying R18m to three executives, who were sent packing having done nothing wrong, was not a big deal.

Klein was giving evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday. Her evidence was centred on the controversial departure from the power utility of three top executives in 2015.

The executives, CEO Tshediso Matona, director of finance Tsholofelo Molefe and group capital head Dan Marokane, were suspended in March 2015 by the then Zola Tsotsi-led board.

Tsotsi testified earlier this week that the idea had emanated from former SAA chair Dudu Myeni during a meeting at the Durban state house with president Jacob Zuma.

Matona, Molefe and Morakane were paid a combined sum of R18.2m to leave Eskom.

Asked on Thursday why the board opted for exit settlements instead of reinstating the executives, Klein said R18.2m was not a big deal — much to the surprise of commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.