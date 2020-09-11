New Nelson Mandela Bay venture vows to create 250 jobs

A telemarketing business, which was launched on Thursday, has vowed to create hundreds of jobs in the Bay focusing on unemployed youth.

While there are only 55 permanent employees, Dastile Wealth Insure (DWI) CEO Vuyo Dastile has made the commitment to create 250 jobs in three years in the city.

The company which is based in Central, Port Elizabeth, specialises in telemarketing, customer care and quality assurance.

Speaking on Thursday at the official launch — despite been in operation since 2019 — Dastile said Covid-19 had been the buzzword for 2020 and had negatively impact on the business climate, hence he was proud to have brought some good news and hope to the city.

“Most unemployed youth are school leavers or graduates and they have a big challenge of applying for jobs, even call centre jobs and rejected because of experience.

“And I have always asked myself what can we do to help the youth because without opportunity to learn you cannot gain experience,” Dastile said.

He said DWI was filling a gap by providing comprehensive telemarketing training for free and thereafter offering permanent employment.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s acting city manager Anele Qaba said: “Like any other city in the country and world, Nelson Mandela Bay was faced with company closures and downsizing, this particular investment comes in at the right time, this brings hope to many unemployed people in this region and a dream realised for those who are already employed.”

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said DWI had offered a fresh perspective on how to address job creation and skills development post Covid-19.

“There’s an opportunity here to realise the potential and significant value of developing this sector within our economy as it has potential to create hundreds of jobs and to contribute to local economy,” Buyeye said.

