Missing son buried in pauper’s grave after death in February, cops say

After months of living in hope that their son would be found safe and sound, a Helenvale family’s worst fears were realised when they were notified this week that he was dead and had been buried two months ago.



They said they had gone to the Gelvandale police station, which is just two streets away from their Stag Street home, a number of times since 22-year-old Givan van der Merwe went missing in February. ..

