Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie to help Nateniël Julies’s family sue the police

The family of murdered Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies is looking beyond the criminal case against three police officers accused of his killing, with a plan to institute civil claims against the state for their suffering.



This emerged yesterday after the brief appearance of Sgt Scorpion Simon Ndyalvane, Const Caylene Whiteboy and Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo at the Protea magistrate's court. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.