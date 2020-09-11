ANC boss lashes out at political infighting in Eastern Cape

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has lambasted what he says is a new tendency among party members of attacking colleagues and infighting, particularly in the Eastern Cape, using the guise of cleaning up the organisation.



Mantashe was speaking during a virtual lecture on Thursday titled “Organizational Renewal”, hosted by the ANC’s Sarah Baartman region...

