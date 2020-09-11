News

All quiet as woman appears in court over pointing of firearm

By Kathryn Kimberley - 11 September 2020

It was surprisingly quiet outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, where the woman arrested for pointing a gun at protesters outside a Clicks store, briefly took to the dock for the first time.

Unmasked as Diane Attwell, a 52-year-old  from Walmer, not much is known about the grey-haired woman who has already become somewhat famous through the numerous memes, debates and social media posts surrounding her clash with members of the EFF...

