News

Woman accused of pointing gun at Clicks protesters appears in court

By Kathryn Kimberley - 10 September 2020
Diane Attwell outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court with advocate Terry Price SC on Thursday
FIRST APPEARANCE: Diane Attwell outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court with advocate Terry Price SC on Thursday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Diane Attwell, the Port Elizabeth woman accused of pointing a firearm at protesters outside a Clicks store earlier this week, made a brief court appearance on Thursday morning.

The case was postponed to November 6 for further investigation.

She faces a charge of pointing a firearm.

The prosecution said a witness statement and video footage from the Walmer Park shopping centre, where Attwell clashed with protesters on Tuesday morning, were still outstanding.

Later, she was led out the back of the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court building.

Despite some police presence, there were no protesters outside the court.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl
Bosasa hampers, flowers sent to minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA, says ...

Most Read

X