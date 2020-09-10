Searching for next Usain Bolt

Growing up attending schools in Motherwell and the Northern Areas meant Thobela Thoba knew all too well the struggle to achieve on the athletics field.

Sitting back and watching children struggle was therefore simply not an option and Thoba, who has an IAAF (now World Athletics) coaching qualification, started Khulasande Sports Development in 2016 to help youngsters to achieve their dreams.

The non-profit organisation offers a long-term athlete development programme that focuses on supporting talented track athletes from previously disadvantaged communities.

It gives the youngsters access to professional coaching, training equipment, clothing, transport and funds to participate in provincial and national competitions.

Thoba, 40, who competed in the 400m and cross country at school and describes himself as an average athlete, matriculated at Pearson High in 1999, where his interest in coaching started.

As a coach, he would go on to help produce about 100 provincial athletes.

But he never forgot his early years at schools in the Bay’s less privileged areas.

“It was obvious there was a huge gap in the delivery of sports development programmes in underprivileged communities like the one I came from,” he said.

“I wanted to do something to help talented black children get access to basic resources that would enable them to express their talents.