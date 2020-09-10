EFF protesters threaten to burn down Uitenhage hospital

PREMIUM

“If that Clicks opens again today and tomorrow, we will burn down this hospital. I’m telling you we will burn down this hospital.”



These were the shocking threats hurled at Netcare Cuyler Clinic staff on Tuesday when a group of EFF supporters, headed by regional secretary Hector Peter, demanded that the Clicks pharmacy outlet in the hospital close its doors...

