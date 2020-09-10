Back to jail for Andile Lungisa?
ANC councillor’s woes deepen as court dismisses appeal against two-year sentence
Spurned Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa’s bad week just got a whole lot worse — with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) confirming his two-year jail term for assault on Wednesday.
He now has a costly decision to make — buckle up and spend the next two years in jail or give his bid for freedom a final go by approaching the Constitutional Court for reprieve...
