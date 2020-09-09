Woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend’s ‘side chick’

A 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele magistrate’s court in the North West on Wednesday in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Christinah Ditsele, who was killed in a suspected love triangle.

“It is alleged that the suspect had an argument with her 22-year-old boyfriend accusing him of cheating with the victim [Ditsele],” police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said.

Funani said the man fled after the woman returned carrying a knife.

“It is alleged that the suspect then saw Ditsele, whom she grabbed, pushed to the ground and stabbed in the chest.”

Ditsele was transported to the Kutlwanong Clinic where she was declared dead.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested near Brits on Monday and charged with murder.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and urged community members to solve their differences in a non-violent fashion.

TimesLIVE