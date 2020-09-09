Uitenhage policeman accused of raping child gets bail

PREMIUM

A top cop from Uitenhage charged with the rape of an eight-year-old girl, was released on R5,000 bail on Wednesday after spending nearly two weeks in custody at St Albans correctional facility.



The 47-year-old man, who cannot be named as he has not officially pleaded, has since been suspended from his position as a colonel. ..

